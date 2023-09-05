‘Game Of Thrones’

10 Inspiring Quotes From

Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Aparna Singh

“Winter is coming.”

“The lone wolf dies but the pack survives.”

“Power resides where men believe it resides. It’s a trick, a shadow on the wall. And, a very small man can cast a very large shadow.”

“Fear cuts deeper than swords.”

“A mind needs books like a sword needs a whetstone.”

“Fire cannot kill a dragon.” 

“You need to take your enemy’s side if you’re going to see things the way they do.”

“Chaos is a ladder.”

“We are going to leave the world better than we found it.”

“I’m sure cutting off heads is very satisfying, but that’s not the way you get people to work together.”

