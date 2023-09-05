‘Game Of Thrones’
10 Inspiring Quotes From
“Winter is coming.”
“The lone wolf dies but the pack survives.”
“Power resides where men believe it resides. It’s a trick, a shadow on the wall. And, a very small man can cast a very large shadow.”
“Fear cuts deeper than swords.”
“A mind needs books like a sword needs a whetstone.”
“Fire cannot kill a dragon.”
“You need to take your enemy’s side if you’re going to see things the way they do.”
“Chaos is a ladder.”
“We are going to leave the world better than we found it.”
“I’m sure cutting off heads is very satisfying, but that’s not the way you get people to work together.”
