10 Best K-dramas About CEO 

What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim

A romantic comedy about a narcissistic CEO and his secretary who decides to quit after working for him for years. Watch to find out if he is able to make her stay.

(2018)

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

A romcom centering Do Bong Soon- as she navigates her superhuman abilities and her relationship with Ahn Min Hyuk- CEO of a gaming company.

(2017)

Business Proposal

A entertainment package about an ordinary girl, replacing her chaebol (conglomerate) best friend in a blind date with the CEO of her company, and eventually them falling in love with each other.

(2017)

(2020)

Itaewon Class

A story of a young man, played by Park Seo-joon, who opens a unique restaurant in Itaewon and seeks revenge against a powerful food conglomerate’s CEO.

(2019-20)

Crash Landing On You

An unexpected romance between a S. Korean heiress and CEO of a fashion company and N. Korean Captain Ri Jeong-hyeok, after her accidental paragliding landing in N. Korea.

Start-Up

Top stars- Nam Joo-hyuk and Bae Suzy as leads, and other young entrepreneur characters in the tech industry- deal with love, rivalry, and challenges, while pursuing their dreams.

(2020)

Romance Is A Bonus Book

A Lee Jong-suk starrer heartwarming drama about a woman who fakes her qualifications to work at a publishing company and reconnects with her childhood friend, now a CEO.

(2019)

Hotel Del Luna

A story of an unearthly CEO (played by IU) of the titular Hotel Del Luna, that caters to ghosts and spirits before they move to the afterlife. Her uncanny encounter with  a human with a shared past is an interesting angle of the plot.

(2019)

My Secret Romance

A romantic reconnection of an ordinary girl and a playboy, who is also a CEO of a company, after fate makes them meet again. Their relationship develops while uncovering secrets from their shared past.

(2017)

The Secret Life of My Secretary

A romantic comedy where a CEO, who has difficulty recognizing faces falls for his secretary. They navigate office challenges and misunderstandings together.

(2019)