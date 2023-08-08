Producer: Peuli Bakshi
A romantic comedy about a narcissistic CEO and his secretary who decides to quit after working for him for years. Watch to find out if he is able to make her stay.
A romcom centering Do Bong Soon- as she navigates her superhuman abilities and her relationship with Ahn Min Hyuk- CEO of a gaming company.
A entertainment package about an ordinary girl, replacing her chaebol (conglomerate) best friend in a blind date with the CEO of her company, and eventually them falling in love with each other.
A story of a young man, played by Park Seo-joon, who opens a unique restaurant in Itaewon and seeks revenge against a powerful food conglomerate’s CEO.
An unexpected romance between a S. Korean heiress and CEO of a fashion company and N. Korean Captain Ri Jeong-hyeok, after her accidental paragliding landing in N. Korea.
Top stars- Nam Joo-hyuk and Bae Suzy as leads, and other young entrepreneur characters in the tech industry- deal with love, rivalry, and challenges, while pursuing their dreams.
A Lee Jong-suk starrer heartwarming drama about a woman who fakes her qualifications to work at a publishing company and reconnects with her childhood friend, now a CEO.
A story of an unearthly CEO (played by IU) of the titular Hotel Del Luna, that caters to ghosts and spirits before they move to the afterlife. Her uncanny encounter with a human with a shared past is an interesting angle of the plot.
A romantic reconnection of an ordinary girl and a playboy, who is also a CEO of a company, after fate makes them meet again. Their relationship develops while uncovering secrets from their shared past.
A romantic comedy where a CEO, who has difficulty recognizing faces falls for his secretary. They navigate office challenges and misunderstandings together.