10 K-DRAMAS WITH CLASSIC LOVE TRIANGLE TROPE

Producer: Peuli Bakshi
This iconic Lee Min-ho drama revolves around a poor student who enters an elite school and finds herself caught between two wealthy and charismatic boys, with opposite personalities. The second lead syndrome is like no other!
This Park Seo-joon and Park Hyung-sik drama is set in the Silla dynasty. In it, a love triangle develops between the female lead, the prince and a warrior.
A girl who hides her true appearance becomes involved in a love triangle, when both the popular boys of her school develop feelings for her. Fans can never get over the rejection pain Han Seo-Jun faced.
The love triangle involves when a woman with superhuman strength is caught between a gaming company CEO and her childhood friend, who is an police officer.
Another Lee Min-ho drama where the lives of three high school students get intertwined, leading to a love triangle, amidst family conflicts and social differences.
This drama revolves around young entrepreneurs pursuing their dreams in the tech industry. The love triangle involves the main female character being caught between two guys, while finding her first love.
In this heartwarming series, a group of friends navigate life and relationships, leading to a charming love triangle. Amusingly, the female lead and second male lead are a real life couple.
This series follows the complicated relationship between a seductive man, who doesn’t believe in serious relationships, a woman who falls for his charms and her age-long friend.
The love triangle emerges as a man (37) transforms back to his 18-year-old self and navigates high school life. There are 2 sets of equally compelling love triangles.
This drama follows a high school girl who discovers she is a character in a comic book. The love triangle emerges as her feelings transfer from her original love interest to a side character of the comic.