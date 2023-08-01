10 Most Expensive Hindi Flops of All Time

Producer: Shrishti Negi Editor: Sujata Singh
Adipurush, starring Prabhas, was reportedly made on a massive budget of Rs 500 crore. It only managed to earn around Rs 300 crore at the box office.
Thugs of Hindostan, which starred Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, received negative reviews and was a big flop at the box office.
Zero, starring Shah Rukh Khan, was made on a huge scale but couldn’t even cross Rs 100 crore-mark at the domestic box office.
Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera was made on a huge budget but it just collected Rs 42.48 crore at the box office in India.
Samrat Prithviraj was made on a reported budget of Rs 200 crore and amassed a worldwide gross collection of Rs 90.32 crore, which made it a big failure.
Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma’s Bombay Velvet was made on a reported budget of Rs 120 crore and it only earned merely Rs 34 crore worldwide.
Shehzada was reportedly made with a budget of Rs 85 crore, but its lifetime box office collection was only Rs 26 crore.
Kalank had a total lifetime collection of Rs 80 crore at the domestic box office, but it was made on a very high budget.
Dhaakad was made on a reported budget of Rs 70-80 crore, and could only manage to collect Rs 2.58 crore at the box office.