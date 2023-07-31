10 Most Popular

Films On Netflix Right Now

Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Aparna Singh

Bird Box Barcelona

A spin-off sequel to the 2018 original, the movie is a Spanish post-apocalyptic horror thriller film.

Lust Stories 2

The anthology film series explores the themes of sexuality, desire and love in four unique stories.

Ambulance

The heist action thriller film is about a veteran who plans an elaborate bank heist with his adoptive brother.

Asvins

The Tamil psychological horror film tells the story of a group of YouTubers who unintentionally unleash an age-old evil force.

The Pope’s Exorcist

The film is about Father Gabriele Amorth, chief exorcist for the Vatican, who performed over 100,000 exorcisms in his lifetime.

The Out-Laws

The action comedy film is about a young bank manager, who suspects his would-be in-laws are world-famous criminals.

Asvins (Telugu)

The Telugu version of the Tamil horror film is also a big hit with audiences.

Extraction 2

The action thriller film is a sequel to the 2020 film, focusing on a former Australian SAS Operator turned black ops mercenary.

Afwaah

he film is about a young woman escaping her politician fiance, and meeting a stranger who helps her in her journey.

Takkar

The Tamil romantic film is about two youngsters, who get caught in a web of human trafficking.

