10 Most Popular Hindi Movies On OTT Right Now

Watch it on Prime Video

Pathaan follows Shah Rukh Khan’s spy who comes out of exile to stop terrorist group Outfit X from launching a debilitating attack on India.

Watch it on Prime Video

Bawaal revolves around the life of a small-town high school History teacher, Ajay Dixit (Varun Dhawan), and his wife (Janhvi Kapoor).

Watch it on JioCinema

Bloody Daddy is an action-packed film which stars Shahid Kapoor in the role of a gangster.

Watch it on Netflix

Mission Majnu follows a RAW agent (Sidharth Malhotra), who is given the job of sneaking into Pakistan to carry out a covert operation.

Watch it on Netflix

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga revolves around a businessman and an air hostess who plan the perfect heist 40,000 feet in the air.

Watch it on Netflix

Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway tells the story of an immigrant mother from India who embarks on a custody battle of her kids.

Watch it on Netflix

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar follows a love guru (Ranbir Kapoor) whose life gets complicated after he falls in love with an independent woman.

Watch it on Disney+ Hotstar

IB71 follows the journey of an IB agent named Dev Jammwal (Vidyut Jammwal) who is on a covert mission.

Watch it on ZEE5

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai revolves around the journey of a sessions court attorney who accepts a challenging job.

Watch it on ZEE5

Tarla follows the journey of India’s iconic home chef, Tarla Dalal, played by Huma Qureshi.

