10 Movies That Won ‘Best Film National Award’ In Last Decade
Produced by: Dishya Sharma
Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, starring Suriya, won the Best Feature Film at the 68th National Film Awards.
Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea won the Best Feature Film at the 67th National Film Awards.
Gujarati film Hellaro won Best Feature Film at the 66th National Film Awards.
Assamese film Village Rockstars took home the award at the 65th National Film Awards.
Marathi film Kaasav won Best Feature Film at the 64th National Film Awards.
Baahubali: The Beginning won Best Feature Film at the 63rd National Film Awards.
Marathi film Court was declared the winner of Best Film at the 62nd National Film Awards.
Ship of Theseus won Best Feature Film at the 61st National Film Awards.
Paan Singh Tomar, starring Irrfan Khan, won Best Feature Film at the 60th National Film Awards.
Byari and Deool shared the Best Feature Film Award at the 59th National Film Awards.