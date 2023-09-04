Black Section Separator
10 Must-Watch Hindi Short Films on YouTube

Producer:  Peuli Bakshi

Chutney

A gripping dark comedy starring Tisca Chopra, this short film delves into the life of a seemingly ordinary woman with a dark secret.

Kheer

A TTT-produced, Anupam Kher-starrer short film of 6 mins 44s, exploring relationships and old-age loneliness. It’s a feel-good short with a twist.

Interior Cafe Night

Starring Naseeruddin Shah and Shernaz Patel, this film revolves around a chance encounter between former lovers in a cafe.

Devi

It is a thought-provoking film, revolving around a group of women discussing their life experiences. It features an ensemble cast led by Kajol.

Kriti

A psycho thriller, with star cast of Manoj Bajpayee, Radhika Apte and the titular character- Neha Sharma. The twist at the end is bound to shake you.

Chhuri

It is a dark humorous take on a woman’s discovery of her husband’s infidelity. It stars Anurag Kashyap and Surveen Chawla.

It is a humorous tale of 21st century Pandavas, Kunti and Draupadi, featuring Aditi Rao Hydari and Neena Gupta.

Mama’s Boys

The School Bag

Winner of awards at several film festivals, this film is about a mother fulfilling her little son’s wish. However, the ending of this simple, heartwarming tale is very unexpected.

El’ayichi

This short film is about a wife who is haunted by her clingy, dead husband. It features Nimrat Kaur and Divyendu Sharma.

Ouch

It’s a dark comedy about infidelity and its unfavourable consequences, featuring Manoj Bajpayee. If you like it, you can watch Ouch 2 as well.