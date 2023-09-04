10 Must-Watch Hindi Short Films on YouTube

Producer: Peuli Bakshi
A gripping dark comedy starring Tisca Chopra, this short film delves into the life of a seemingly ordinary woman with a dark secret.
A TTT-produced, Anupam Kher-starrer short film of 6 mins 44s, exploring relationships and old-age loneliness. It’s a feel-good short with a twist.
Starring Naseeruddin Shah and Shernaz Patel, this film revolves around a chance encounter between former lovers in a cafe.
It is a thought-provoking film, revolving around a group of women discussing their life experiences. It features an ensemble cast led by Kajol.
A psycho thriller, with star cast of Manoj Bajpayee, Radhika Apte and the titular character- Neha Sharma. The twist at the end is bound to shake you.
It is a dark humorous take on a woman’s discovery of her husband’s infidelity. It stars Anurag Kashyap and Surveen Chawla.
It is a humorous tale of 21st century Pandavas, Kunti and Draupadi, featuring Aditi Rao Hydari and Neena Gupta.
Winner of awards at several film festivals, this film is about a mother fulfilling her little son’s wish. However, the ending of this simple, heartwarming tale is very unexpected.
This short film is about a wife who is haunted by her clingy, dead husband. It features Nimrat Kaur and Divyendu Sharma.
It’s a dark comedy about infidelity and its unfavourable consequences, featuring Manoj Bajpayee. If you like it, you can watch Ouch 2 as well.