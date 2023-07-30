10 Must-Watch
K-Dramas On Netflix Right Now
This K-drama is a story of power, revenge and motherhood. The exceptional acting of the cast will make you fell whirlwind of emotions.
The Good Bad Mother
This 8-episode short K-drama of 55-75m each, is an action-packed story of crime and justice. There might be a season 2, but Netflix is yet to confirm that.
Bloodhounds
It may seem like an ordinary romcom, but it has an underlying portrayal of the lives of workers working in the grassroot level, being exploited by their superiors.
King the Land
It is an unique story about the social media influencer life of South Korea, exposing its deep, dark side.
Celebrity
It is a mushy romance story between an ex-athlete and a popular private teacher. Their different background and lifestyle makes the love story very interesting.
Crash Course in Romance
It explores autism, workplace friendship and unconditional love. With different court cases and romance breaks in between, you will be entertained throughout.
Extraordinary Attorney Woo
It is a sweet romcom of a girl who have lived about a thousand years, due to repeated reincarnation, and her love interest.
See You in My 19th Life
It is one of the best K-dramas ever, that explores youth life, their dreams and ambitions. With its extremely realistic, hard-hitting ending, it can make you sob a little.
Twenty-Five Twenty-One
If you are a K-drama fan and still haven’t watched this series, you are missing out on a lot. A strong, vengeful female lead, a bunch of bullies, triumph of good— it has everything you need.
The Glory
If you are fond of a classic hate to love trope, then this K-drama is just for you. But, unlike other such stories, its female lead is very strong and self-reliant.
Love to Hate You