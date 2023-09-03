10 MUST-WATCH R MADHAVAN FILMS

Producer: Peuli Bakshi
(2022)
R Madhavan not only acted in but also directed and co-wrote this biographical drama. The film sheds light on the life and espionage case against Nambi Narayanan, a former ISRO scientist.
(2009)
Madhavan portrayed Farhan Qureshi, one of the 3 friends, seeking their lost college mate. The film is a must-watch classic comedy-drama, that addresses important social issues.
(2017)
In this critically acclaimed Tamil neo-noir crime thriller, Madhavan played Vikram, a police officer in pursuit of a ruthless gangster.
(2000)
This Tamil romantic drama, also known as Sakhi in Hindi, features Madhavan as Karthik, a young man navigating the complexities of love and marriage. It is his debut movie.
(2016)
Madhavan portrayed a tough boxing coach in this sports drama. His dedication to the role and physical transformation received acclaim. Its tamil version is titled Irudhi Suttru.
(2011)
In it, Madhavan starred as Manu Sharma, a quiet NRI doctor. This romantic comedy is about a strong-willed girl, Tanu’s eventually falling in love with Manu.
(2004)
Madhavan essayed the role of a goon in this Mani Ratnam Tamil political thriller, which saw its 3 main leads’ lives intertwining at one point of time.
(2002)
The musical war drama narrates the story of an adopted girl, Amudha’s journey to meet her biological mother in Sri Lanka. It won a record six National Awards.
(2006)
Madhavan plays a small yet significant role of Flight Lieutenant Ajay Rathod. The film explores patriotism and social change among a group of college students.
(2012)
This Tamil action-thriller, Madhavan plays the elder son of a policeman, who is sensitive to violence, and Arya plays the younger one, who is a jobless slacker.