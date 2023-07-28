10 Must-watch Women-centric Bollywood Films

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Aparna Singh
The 1957 film saw Nargis play an impoverished mother who takes care of her sons amid life’s struggles.
The biographical film chronicles the life of real-life bandit queen-turned-politician Phoolan Devi.
The film is centred on a pregnant woman in search of her missing husband.
The coming-of-age film is about a woman who goes on a solo honeymoon, after her fiancé cancels their marriage.
The story tells the tale of a real-life Indian female spy, who marries a Pakistani army officer during the Indo-Pak War of 1971.
The film is about a simple housewife, who is ridiculed by her husband and daughter for her inability to speak English.
The film tells the story of two stranger women, and how their lives intertwine with each other.
The story is about the self-discovery of a wife, after learning of her husband’s extarmarital affair.
The film is about a blind, deaf and dumb girl, and her cathartic journey with her teacher.
The film is about a young girl – sold off to a brothel – who reclaims her power over the course of her life.