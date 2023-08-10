5 Best Taekook Moments To Make Your Day

Produced by: Dishya Sharma

BTS singers V and Jungkook have given us memorable photos and moments over the years.

Today, we look at a few such moments.

When Taehyung and Jungkook had a ball at Harry Styles’ concert.

When TaeTae and Kookie  rode the ATV on In the Soop season 2.

When Jungkook helped Taehyung skate and ensured he didn’t fall.

When Jungkook sat on V’s lap after a Permission to Dance concert and broke the internet. 

Photo credit: Twitter/@gglui18

Taekook recently also dropped jaws wheh they performed Seven together on Inkigayo. 

Here’s hoping we get more Taekook moments!

