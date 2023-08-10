5 Best Taekook Moments To Make Your Day
Produced by: Dishya Sharma
BTS singers V and Jungkook have given us memorable photos and moments over the years.
Today, we look at a few such moments.
Photo credit: Twitter
When Taehyung and Jungkook had a ball at Harry Styles’ concert.
Photo credit: Twitter
When TaeTae and Kookie rode the ATV on In the Soop season 2.
Photo credit: Twitter
When Jungkook helped Taehyung skate and ensured he didn’t fall.
Photo credit: Twitter
When Jungkook sat on V’s lap after a Permission to Dance concert and broke the internet.
Photo credit: Twitter/@gglui18
Taekook recently also dropped jaws wheh they performed Seven together on
Inkigayo.
Photo credit: Twitter
Here’s hoping we get more Taekook moments!
Photo credit: Twitter