10 Revelations Alia, Ranveer, Karan Made About
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Producer: Priyanka Das
Editor: Aparna Singh
Karan Johar joined Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt along with the cast of RRKPK for the launch of Kudmayi song.
At the launch, Karan, Alia and Ranveer shared several never-before-know details about the film.
Karan revealed that he was working on Takht when the pandemic hit and he shifted gears to focus on RRKPK.
Alia revealed she shot the wedding song, Kudmayi, just four days after her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor and sported her actual wedding mehendi.
Karan revealed he visited Dharmendra’s house and greeted him by touching his feet before he offered him the role.
Ranveer revealed Deepika Padukone loved RRKPK. He said she laughed, cried and enjoyed the film.
Alia revealed Shah Rukh Khan gave her a personal masterclass on lip syncing for Tum Na Mile.
Karan promised he will release the uncut 3 hour 10 min version of RRKPK.
Dharmendra opened about his viral kiss scene with Shabana Azmi and said, ‘Yeh mere baaye hath ka khel hai’.
Karan teased that Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will have a sequel.