10 Richest Actors In The World

The ’80s actress, who is also an investor and owner of the Atlanta Hawks NBA team, is estimated to be around $3 billion.
Most famous for his Madea film series, the actor-producer-director is said to be worth around $1 billion.
Tyler Perry
Creator-actor of the Seinfeld show, the actor’s net worth is said to be around $950 million.
Jerry Seinfeld
The former WWE star is now one of the highest-paid actors of Hollywood with a net worth of around $900 million.
Dwayne Johnson
The Bollywood actor-producer is the wealthiest actor in India. He is estimated to be around $715 million.
Shah Rukh Khan
With a net worth of around $570 million, the action star is best known for his Mission Impossible film franchise.
Tom Cruise
Aside from his acting credits, he is also the owner of Casamigos Tequila. The actor is said to be around $550 million.
George Timothy Clooney
The acting legend, part of several Martin Scorsese films, is estimated to be around $500 million.
Robert De Niro
The twins, who began their career as child artists, are also the co-founders of the fashion brand The Row. They are said to be around $500 million.
Mary-kate & Ashley Olsen
The actor, former bodybuilder and former Governor of California is estimated to be around $450 million.
Arnold Schwarzenegger