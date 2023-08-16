10 Scenes in Barfi That Were Copied From International Films
Barfi released in 2012 and it starred Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and Ileana D’Cruz in the lead.
At the time of its release, it was pointed out that Barfi has scenes inspired by international films.
The film featured a scene in which Ranbir’s Barfi played hide-and-seek in the bank. The scene is simiar to Charlie Chaplin’s The Adventurer.
Barfi and Singin’ in the Rain have the scene in which the lead is sitting with a dummy on the sofa.
Barfi also has a bicycle scene that was seen in Jackie Chan’s 1983 Project A.
Barfi has 2 scenes from The Notebook. The first was of Ileana’s on-screen mother telling her love story.
And the last scene, in which Barfi and Jhilmil die in each others’ arms.
Not only scenes, but the plot is said to be inspired by Johnny Depp’s Benny & Joon.