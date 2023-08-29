Producer: Peuli Bakshi
The iconic Mehra siblings of Dil Dhadakne Do (2015) are unforgettable.
The villainous, treacherous Malik siblings of Race 2 (2013) made the film all the more thrilling.
Rohit Saraf played Alia’s younger brother in Dear Zindagi (2016). Although he had very less screen-time, audience loved the Kiara-kiddo dynamics.
This might come as a shocker to some. The duo played siblings in the Romeo and Juliet-inspired Bolly flick Josh (2000).
The on-screen romantic couple played siblings in Hare Rama Hare Krishna (1971). The film’s iconic song, “Phoolon ka taaron ka…” can be said to be India’s bro-sis anthem.
The Golmaal Returns (2008) siblings are one of the most hilarious on-screen bro-sis. Lucky and Ekta thoroughly entertained the audience.
The Tom and Jerry siblings 0f Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na (2008) are one of the most realistic of the lot. The duo fought as much as they cared for each other.
The Bol Bachchan (2021) siblings acted as comic overdose. The Ali brother and sister played dual roles and audience loved their interactions.
The love-hate relationship between Ishaan and Vidya in Kai Po Che! (2013) was well-portrayed. The actors commendably built emotional connection with the viewers.
The affectionate bond between the Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013) siblings are bound to melt hearts. Their sweet and caring gestures for each other brought a different angle to the harsh Partition-centric movie.