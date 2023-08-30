Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Nisha Dubey

10 Times Manisha Rani of Bigg Boss OTT Looked Uber Stylish

 Manisha Rani was a fan favourite on Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. Here are some of her standout looks.

She flaunts her curves in this gorgeous floral dress.

Manisha looks like a dream in the ornate white lehenga.

The reality TV star looks sexy in the red bralette and denim shorts.

Manisha looks fabulous in the off-shoulder blue velvet gown.

The diva gives desi girl vibes in the black sequin saree.

She aces the white casual attire with a lace green bralette.

Manisha Rani looks drop-dead gorgeous in this shimmery blue dress.

She looks hot in the little black dress.

Manisha looks regal in the bridal lehenga.