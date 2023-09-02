10 TV Actors Who Died Very Young
Sidharth Shukla’s sudden demise left everyone shocked in Sept 2021.
Tunisha Sharma was found dead in makeup room of her show in December 2022.
Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Mumbai apartment in June 2020.
Pratyusha Banerjee died on April 1, 2016, allegedly by suicide.
Kushal Punjabi died allegedly by suicide in December 2019.
Udaan actress Divya Bhatnagarm died due to Covid-19 at the age of 34.
Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain fame Deepesh Bhan died on July 23, 2022.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Vaishali Takkar died in October 2022.
Siddhaanth Surryavanshi died due to cardiac arrest in November 2022.
Vaibhavi Upadhyay’s tragic death due to a car accident in May 2023 left all shocked.