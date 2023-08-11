10 Underrated Hindi Thriller Films to Watch This Weekend

Producer: Peuli Bakshi
A true story inspired crime and psychological thriller, featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vicky Kaushal, that will give you chills.
An Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor-starrer psychological thriller, exploring supernatural elements intertwined with a mysterious death.
It is based on the double murder case of Noida’s 14-year-old Aarushi Talwar and a 45-year-old man.
A suspense thriller featuring Paresh Rawal, where a couple’s participation in a mysterious game show takes a dark turn, almost costing them their lives.
A mystery, suspense, and psychological drama, centering a paralysed chess grandmaster (Amitabh Bachchan) and a grief-stricken ATS officer (Farhan Akhtar).
A talented ensemble of Vikrant Massey, Kalki Koechlin, Om Puri, and an unique blend of psychological tension, family dynamics, and mystery.
An Anushka Sharma-starrer reality check movie, with unflinching portrayal of societal issues like honor killing and women’s safety.
A neo-noir thriller featuring Abhay Deol as a writer who stumbles upon a conspiracy in a small town.
A neo-noir style movie, with an intricate story of a group of five men involved in a complex heist. It has a suspenseful plot, gritty characters, and great execution.
A crime thriller starring Sushmita Sen as a cop trying to catch a serial killer in a race against time.