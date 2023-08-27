Producer: Peuli Bakshi
This film explores the grief and resilience of a mother who discovers the truth about her son’s involvement in the Naxal movement. It delves into complex emotions and political realities.
This film is known for its artistic approach and exploration of societal changes. It offers a poetic narrative about an artist’s struggle to express his vision, amidst a changing world.
A period drama directed by Vijaya Mehta, the film is set against the backdrop of pre-independence India. It explores themes of friendship, love, and the complexities of colonial society.
This film is a powerful political thriller that tackles corruption and the ethical dilemmas faced by a journalist. It’s particularly relevant given the themes it addresses.
This film presents a dark and intense narrative about revenge and the emotional turmoil of its protagonist. It features notable performances, including Aamir Khan in a lead role.
This biographical drama is based on the life of Shahid Azmi, a lawyer and human rights activist who defended those accused of terrorism.
This quirky, offbeat comedy-drama explores the life of a petty cinema usher named Raghu, who becomes infatuated with a soap opera actress.
This film is a charming comedy that comments on urban housing and relationships. It blends humor with social commentary and features an engaging ensemble cast.
This film delves into the lives of people living in the slums of Dharavi, Mumbai. It offers a realistic portrayal of their struggles, aspirations, and the socio-economic challenges they face.
This heartwarming film explores the camaraderie between an Indian and a Pakistani trapped together in a village after a misunderstanding. It’s a tale of friendship transcending borders.