10 VIRAL CELEB PICS OF THE WEEK

(Aug 27-Sept 1, 2023)

Producer: Peuli Bakshi

Suhana Khan

The Vogue shoot photos of Suhana, Khushi and the other young cast of The Archies, are all over the internet.

KHUSHI Kapoor & Suhana Khan
Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannah is shining in hot pink, amidst Maldives sunlight, beach and rainbow.

TAMANNAAH BHATIA
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena poses in ravishing red, with Jaane Jaan co-stars, Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat, ahead of its Netflix release.

KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN
Babil

Cool lad, Babil turns fashionista for the promotions of his Sept 1 Netflix release – Friday Night Plan.

BABIL KHAN

ARMAAN MALIK

Armaan Malik proposed his long-term girlfriend, Aashna Shroff for marriage. What a cute couple!

ARMAAN MALIK & AASHNA SHROFF
Soha

Siblings Saif-Soha and their adorable kids celebrated Raksha Bandhan merrily.

SAIF ALI & SARA ALI KHAN
Shah Rukh Khan

SRK promoted his upcoming action movie, Jawan at Burj Khalifa, on Aug 31.

SHAH RUKH KHAN
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi is giving off 90s retro vibees in her latest photoshoot concept.

JANHVI KAPOOR
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun, Khushi, Shanaya and the other Kapoor brothers and sisters posed all-smiles on Raksha Bandhan.

ARJUN KAPOOR & Shanaya Kapoor
Ameesha Patel

Tiger-Ameesha posed after their dance performance at the UP T-20 League’s opening ceremony.

Tiger Shroff & Ameesha Patel