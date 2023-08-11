10 Viral Celebs Of The Week

Producer: Peuli Bakshi

(Aug 6-11, 2023)

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad

Lovebirds Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are  enjoying their peaceful couple moments in Argentina.

Instagram

Pinkvilla

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya was spotted all over Mumbai , on Thursday, shopping, playing basketball, having narial paani, etc.

Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor

Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar

Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar catch up at The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM).

Instagram

Pinkvilla

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan having a blast, vacaying with her friend squad.

Instagram

Sara Ali Khan

Shah Rukh Khan

SRK dropped his bald look-poster, of  his upcoming movie- Jawaan, and sparked mixed reactions from fans.

Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan

Shabana azmi, vidya balan, richa chadda, Dia Mirza…

B-town beauties united at Indian Accent, Mumbai, for a special food tasting event, ahead of its launch.

Instagram

Dia Mirza

tiger Shroff and kriti sanon

The Heropanti jodi- Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon were spotted together.

Instagram

Viral Bhayani

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh posts childhood picture with a toy gun in hand, proving that he’s always been ready to play the  lead in a Don movie.

Instagram

Ranveer Singh

Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti enjoying FIFA Women’s World Cup match in Australia, in a funky attire.

Instagram

Aparshakti Khurana

Shehnaaz Gill

 Shehnaaz Gill papped in a stunning green ruffled dress, ahead of Thank You For Coming’s theatrical release on Oct 6, 2023.

Instagram

Viral Bhayani

(July 30-Aug 4, 2023)