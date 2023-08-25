Producer: Peuli Bakshi

(Aug 20-25, 2023)
Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma

The rumoured couple looks adorable together at the screening of Tamannah’s new series, Aakhri Sach.

Ananya

Ananya Panday turned dream girl in a blue velvet cut-out bodycon gown.

Ananya Panday
Shanaya Kapoor, Suhana Khan and Navya Naveli Nanda came to support bestie Ananya Pandey at her Dream Girl 2 screening.

Shanaya Kapoor, Suhana Khan
Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Ayushman khurhurrana & shilpa shetty

The actors grooved to Dream Girl’s iconic Dil Ka Telephone.

The couple gave fans heart attack yet again with their hot couple pics.

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas

Priyanka

Uorfi Javed attends the Aakhri Sach screening in a creative pink outfit.

Uorfi Javed

Pwer-couple Yuzi and Dhana turned up heats with their latest post. 

Dhanashree Verma

Yuzvendra Chahal & Dhanashree Verma

Disha Patani

Disha Patani got us grooving to her new catchy track – Kyun Karu Fikar.

Disha Patani

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt takes breathe away with her look, ahead of Akelli‘s theatrical release.

Nushrratt Bharuccha

divya khosla

Divya Khosla and her Yaariyan 2 co-stars- Meezaan Jafri and Pearl V Puri were spotted enjoying coconut water.

