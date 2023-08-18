10 Viral Celeb moments Of The Week

(Aug 13-18, 2023)

Producer: Peuli Bakshi

Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh were caught chit chatting at AP Dhillon’s documentary series’ premiere.

Viral Bhayani

Instagram

salman khan & ranveer singh

Suhana Khan attended the launch event of Koel Purie’s book – Clearly Invisible in Paris.

Suhana Khan

Instagram

Saif was seen celebrating his birthday with wife Kareena, daughter Sara and sons.

Sara Ali Khan

Instagram

SAIF ALI KHAN AND FAMILY
Instagram

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday turned dream girl in a turquoise saree, draped bold and eligently.

Ananya Panday

Kiara Advani was part of the Indian army’s celebration of 77th Independance day.

Kiara Advani

Instagram

Systumm‘ is set with Elvish Yadav winning the Bigg Boss OTT 2 title.

Elvish Yadav

Instagram

ELVISH YADAV

Rocky aur Rani steal hearts with their on-screen chemistry and Manish Malhotra’s wedding collection outfits.

Manish Malhotra World

Instagram

ALIA BHATT & RANVEER SINGH

Abhishek Bachchan looked dapper along with co-stars Saiyami Kher and Angad Bedi at Ghoomar‘s world premiere at Melbourne.

Saiyami Kher

Instagram

ABHISHEK BACHCHAN

Shanaya Kapoor turned up the heat with her Cosmopolitan India shoot pictures.

Shanaya Kapoor

Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor

Cuteness alert! Kartik and Katori Aaryan are here to steal hearts.

Kartik Aaryan

Instagram

Kartik Aaryan