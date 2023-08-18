10 Viral Celeb moments Of The Week

Producer: Peuli Bakshi
Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh were caught chit chatting at AP Dhillon’s documentary series’ premiere.
Viral Bhayani
Suhana Khan attended the launch event of Koel Purie’s book – Clearly Invisible in Paris.
Suhana Khan
Saif was seen celebrating his birthday with wife Kareena, daughter Sara and sons.
Sara Ali Khan
Ananya Panday turned dream girl in a turquoise saree, draped bold and eligently.
Ananya Panday
Kiara Advani was part of the Indian army’s celebration of 77th Independance day.
Kiara Advani
‘Systumm‘ is set with Elvish Yadav winning the Bigg Boss OTT 2 title.
Elvish Yadav
Rocky aur Rani steal hearts with their on-screen chemistry and Manish Malhotra’s wedding collection outfits.
Manish Malhotra World
Abhishek Bachchan looked dapper along with co-stars Saiyami Kher and Angad Bedi at Ghoomar‘s world premiere at Melbourne.
Saiyami Kher
Shanaya Kapoor turned up the heat with her Cosmopolitan India shoot pictures.
Shanaya Kapoor
Cuteness alert! Kartik and Katori Aaryan are here to steal hearts.
Kartik Aaryan