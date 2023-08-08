Producer: Shreyanka Mazumdar
Initially considering Ready Steady Po, Rohit Shetty opted for ‘Chennai Express due to Deepika and Shah Rukh’s train love story.
A promotional Android game was launched a few weeks prior to the release.
The stills of Ooty in the film were a recreation by art director Narendra Ruharikar. The shoot happened along the in of Panchgani.
Priyamani, who made a guest appearance in the song 1 2 3 4, is the cousin sister of actress Vidya Balan.
SRK underwent a shoulder surgery due to an injury he had on the sets of while shooting a fist-fight scene with Deepika Padukone.
In a first, Chennai Express was the first Bollywood movie which was released on the same day in India and in Peru.