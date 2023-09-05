5 Best Bollywood Cop Movies
Producer: Shreyanka Mazumdar
Sarfarosh: After a terrorist attack leaves his brother dead, a medical student joins the Indian Police Service.
Article 15: In the rural India, an upright police officer sets out on a crusade against violent caste-based crimes.
Shool: A tale of an honest cop set against brutal, lawless system in Bihar.
Gangaajal: An IPS officer leads a corrupt police force to fight against the corrupt politician.
A Wednesday: A retiring police officer recalls an astounding day of his career. About a case that was never filed but haunts him.