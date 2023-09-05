5 Best Bollywood Cop Movies

Producer: Shreyanka Mazumdar

Sarfarosh: After a terrorist attack leaves his brother dead, a  medical student joins the Indian Police Service.

Article 15: In the rural India, an upright police officer sets out on a crusade against violent caste-based crimes.

Shool: A tale of an honest cop set against brutal, lawless system in Bihar.

Gangaajal: An IPS officer leads a  corrupt police force to fight against the corrupt politician.

A Wednesday: A retiring police officer recalls an astounding day of his career. About a case that was never filed but  haunts him.