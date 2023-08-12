 5 Aamir Khan Films With A Cause And A Message

PK: The eccentric journey of an alien whose remote control gets stolen on Earth had a deeper message about religious harmony and those who try to tarnish it by sowing seeds of hatred. This Aamir Khan film was an entertaining satire on individuals who exploit people’s faith for money.
Dangal: This critically-acclaimed Aamir Khan film was all about women empowerment and how women are no less than men, in any field including wrestling.
Taare Zameen Par: In this emotional rollercoaster of a film, Aamir Khan guides a young, misunderstood kid out of the harrowing throes of Dyslexia. The film also emphasized why it’s necessary to keep a tender and understanding approach towards our kids as parents.
Lagaan: While this Aamir Khan film was released towards the beginning of the 21st century, the film was certainly ahead of its time. It dismantled the notion of caste discrimination through a lower-caste character of Kachra, who eventually proves to be the most important asset of the cricket team.