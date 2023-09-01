5 Actors Who Got Expensive Gifts For Films They Did

Producer: Shreyanka Mazumdar

Following the immense success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, producer, Bhushan Kumar, gifted the actor with the  McLaren GT car.

Katrina Kaif filmed Chikni Chameli in Agneepath without charging a fee. In gratitude, Karan gifted her a Ferrari.

Amitabh Bachchan received a Rolls Royce worth around INR 3.5 crores as a gift from Vidhu Vinod Chopra for working together in Eklavya.

SRK gifted Arjun Rampal, Rajnikanth, and Anubhav Sinha brand new BMW 7 series  ahead of their film’s release.

Rajinikanth got gifted a BMW by Kalanithi Maran, Head of Sun Pictures following the success of Jailer.