5 Actors Who Got Expensive Gifts For Films They Did
Following the immense success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, producer, Bhushan Kumar, gifted the actor with the McLaren GT car.
Katrina Kaif filmed Chikni Chameli in Agneepath without charging a fee. In gratitude, Karan gifted her a Ferrari.
Amitabh Bachchan received a Rolls Royce worth around INR 3.5 crores as a gift from Vidhu Vinod Chopra for working together in Eklavya.
SRK gifted Arjun Rampal, Rajnikanth, and Anubhav Sinha brand new BMW 7 series ahead of their film’s release.
Rajinikanth got gifted a BMW by Kalanithi Maran, Head of Sun Pictures following the success of Jailer.