5 Actors Whose Films Were Shelved

Almost over a decade ago, Amitabh Bachchan had shot for a film titled Shoebite. The film never saw the light of the day as it got mired into an unfortunate clash of fate between two production houses.
Vicky Kaushal announced The Immortal Ashwatthama with Aditya Dhar back in 2021. The film however got delayed due to budget constraints. Post which, the makers replaced Vicky with other stars. However, the project has been shelved for now reportedly.
Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan were also in talks for Karan Johar’s Shuddhi after Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor walked out. There has been no update on the film yet.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was all set to star in a film helmed by Siddharth-Garima, based on the subject of surrogacy. She decided to turn down the film , citing ‘several loopholes’ in the script
Rohit Saraf was all set to star in a film called Banana, before Dear Zindagi. The film never got released, despite being filmed. The actor had earlier shared in an interview.