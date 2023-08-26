5 Actors Whose Original Debut Movie Got Shelved

Producer: Aditi Giri
Preity Zinta While Preity made her debut with Honey Irani’s Kya Kehna, not many know that her debut was actually supposed to happen with Shekhar Kapur’s Tara Rum Pum Pum.
Vidya Balan Vidya’s actual debut was supposed to be a Bengali movie called Bhalo Theko. However, she had earlier shot for a Malayalam movie with Mohanlal called Chakram which got shelved. She made her Hindi debut with Parineeta.
Anil Kapoor Anil Kapoor has shot for M.S. Sathyu’s Kahan Kahan Se Guzar Gaye for his debut project. While the movie was completed in 1981, it got shelved and was stalled for over 5 years. He eventually made his debut with Rachna in 1983. The former film released in 1986.
Abhishek Bachchan While Abhishek made his debut with Refugee, he had shot for a movie called Samjhauta Express with Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra for his debut. The movie however got shelved,
Hrithik Roshan Reportedly, Hrithik was also supposed to make his debut in 1997 opposite Preity Zinta with Tara Rum Pum Pum. He eventually made his debut in his home production Kaho Na…Pyaar Hai with Ameesha Patel.