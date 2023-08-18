5 Bollywood Actresses Who Are Trained Kathak Dancers
Sara Ali Khan is trained in Kathak and she effortlessly combines modern dance with classical Kathak elements.
Trained in Kathak, Janhvi Kapoor infuses her performances with a charm that resonates with the classical dance form’s essence.
Deepika Padukone’s elegance on the screen translates into her Kathak performances. She received trainingk from an early age.
Saiee Manjerekar surprised all with her Kathak performance in Dabangg 3. Her training added an extra layer of authenticity.
Taapsee Pannu trained extensively in Kathak before making her mark in the film industry.