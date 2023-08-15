5 Akshay Kumar Films Based On  Real-Life Events

Producer: Aditi Giri
BELL BOTTOM Akshay Kumar essayed the role of a RAW agent in the film. It’s based on the real life story of an undercover agent, who sets on a mission to free 210 hostages held by hijackers. As
RUSTOM Loosely based on the jury trial case of an Indian Naval officer, ‘Rustom’ features Akshay Kumar as Officer KM Nanavati who reportedly murders his friend for having an affair with his wife.
PAD-MAN In Padman, Akshay played the role of Muruganantham who devises a clean and budget-friendly sanitary napkin for women who do not have access to proper sanitary facilities.
AIR LIFT Akshay Kumar’s character in the 2016 film Airlift is based on uwait-based Indian businessman Mathunny Mathews
MISSION MANGAL Akshay Kumar essays the role of a scientist in Mission Mangal. The character was inspired by the character was inspired by Subbiah Arunan.