Karwaan : It featured Dulquer Salmaan opposite the legendary actor Irrfan Khan. The philosophical road-trip film unraveled some deep-rooted questions about life and death.
Solo: Touted to be one of the best performances of Dulquer Salmaan, the anthology film was helmed by Bejoy Nambiar and it told four different stories of four different individuals, mired in the elements of Fire, Earth, Wind and Water.
OK Kanmani: The blockbuster Mani Ratnam film was a coming-of-age love story and it starred Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen. It explored modern day relationships in the backdrop of AR Rahman’s phenomenal soundtrack.
Bangalore Days: One of the highly-acclaimed films of Dulquer Salmaan, it told the story of three cousins, that arrived at the Silicon Valley of India-Bangalore to explore and realise their dreams.
Sita Ramam: The pan-India film was the most talked about film of 2022. The palpable chemistry between Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur against the backdrop of war was loved and appreciated by critics and audiences alike.