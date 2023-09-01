5 Best Performances Of Kushi Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Producer: Aditi Giri
The Family Man In the second season of the series, Samantha played the role of Raji- a weather-beaten tough soldier. Her performance also earned her a Filmfare award.
Oo Antava Next is her path breaking song Op Antava where her sensuous and super hot avatar surprised everyone, making the song a sensation not just across India, but globally.
Yashodha Samantha took on the role of a pregnant mother with a thrilling and action twist in this film. From a sweet innocent woman to a brave, fiesty one, she impressed viewers with her character arc and once again, doing something totally different from her other releases.
Shaakuntalam In the film she played the role of an Apsara with extreme poise, grace and elegance. Truly committed to her craft, she also took training for posture for this film and what we saw on screen was a beautiful princess, hardly believable as the same woman who was doing sokid action and killing men in her role as Raji.
Kushi In her just released film Kushi, the actress plays the role of Aradhya, a very real character. The film showcases the story of a couple that falls in love and decides to marry against the full agreement of their families, to be followed by a portrayal of the realities of an after marriage kife, in a humorous way.