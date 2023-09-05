5 Best Teachers From Netflix Series
Produced by: Dishya Sharma
On Teacher’s Day, here’s a look at a few memorable teachers from Netflix series.
Jeetu Bhaiyya in Kota Factor.
Jeetu Bhaiya is the teaching wizard we never knew we needed.
T J Bhanu as Chandralekha in Guns & Gulaabs
Chandralekha is the ultimate teacher, going the extra mile for her students
Rannvijay Singha, the uber cool Professor Sid in Mismatched, is all about tough love but with a heart of gold.
Rakhee Thakrar as Emily Sands isn’t just a grammar wizard but also one who provides emotional guidance
Utkarsh Ambudkar as Mr Kulkarni not only mentors the classroom but also helps navigate the tumultuous waters of adolescence.