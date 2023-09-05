5 Best Teachers From Netflix Series

Produced by: Dishya Sharma

On Teacher’s Day, here’s a look at a few memorable teachers from Netflix series.

Jeetu Bhaiyya in Kota Factor. 

Jeetu Bhaiya is the teaching wizard we never knew we needed.

T J Bhanu as Chandralekha in Guns & Gulaabs

Chandralekha is the ultimate teacher, going the extra mile for her students

Rannvijay Singha, the uber cool Professor Sid in Mismatched, is all about tough love but with a heart of gold. 

Rakhee Thakrar as Emily Sands isn’t just a grammar wizard but also one who provides emotional guidance

Utkarsh Ambudkar as Mr Kulkarni not only mentors the classroom but also helps navigate the tumultuous waters of adolescence. 