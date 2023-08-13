5 Binge-Worthy Web Series To Watch For Independence Day

Producer: Aditi Giri
BARD OF BLOOD This intriguing web series, which is based on Bilal Siddiqui’s book of the same name, is suspense-filled.Emraan Hashmi, Sahiba Bali, Sobhita Dhulipala, Paniza Rahnama, and Kirti Kulhari are among the famous cast members.
RAKSHAK: INDIA’S BRAVES Amazon miniTVs Rakshak- India’s Brave has a strong feeling of patriotism, and it has succeeded in giving us goosebumps and establishing a sense of pride in our country.
AVRODH: THE SEIGE WITHIN This novelized series recounts the events surrounding the 2016 URI incident and the ensuing surgical strikes, with Major Videep Singh serving as the series’ central character and the Para SF’s supreme commander.
SPECIAL OPS FRANCHISE The spy action drama highlights the role performed by Indian intelligence by following the story of Himmat Singh and his crew, who are members of Indian intelligence and is based on several real-life terrorist attacks that occurred in India.
BOSE – DEAD OR ALIVE Based on the unexplained circumstances surrounding the death of Indian Rajkummar Rao essays the role of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.