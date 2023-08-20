5 Bollywood Actors Who Did Films For Free

Producer: Aditi Giri
Akshay Kumar Producer Ajit Andhare recently revealed that for OMG 2, “Akshay didn’t charge a rupee in fee and in fact, walked alongside us in both the financial & creative risk involved in such a courageous film.”
Amitabh Bachchan Big B didn’t take a single penny from SLB to work in Black. The latter had revealed in an interview, “It is true he didn’t charge a single penny for ‘Black’. It was his way of showing how much he believed in the project.”
Ranbir Kapoor Ranbir Kapoor has reportedly charged nothing for his last film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar. Th film turned out to be a blockbuster. Reportedly, the budget went higher to 200 crore and the director was in some financial crunch.
Deepika Padukone Deepika had one dreamy Bollywood debut opposite SRK in Om Shanti Om. Reportedly, she chose to do the movie for free.
Rani Mukerji For Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Rani Mukerji reportedly didn’t take a single penny from director Karan Johar for the movie.