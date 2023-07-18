5 Bollywood Actresses Under 25
Ananya Panday
– born on October 30, 1998 – is 24 years old. She has acted in movies like Student of the Year 2, Gehraiyaan, and Liger.
Suhana Khan
– born on May 22, 2000 – is 23 years old. She will make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies.
Khushi Kapoor – born on November 5, 2000 – is 22 years old. She will also make her acting debut with The Archies.
Palak Tiwari
– born on October 8, 2000 – is 22 years old. She made her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.
Shanaya Kapoor
– born on November 3, 1999 – is 23 years old. She will make her Bollywood debut with Vrushabha.