5 Bollywood Actresses Under 25

Ananya Panday – born on October 30, 1998 – is 24 years old. She has acted in movies like Student of the Year 2, Gehraiyaan, and Liger.

Suhana Khan – born on May 22, 2000 – is 23 years old. She will make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies.

Khushi Kapoor – born on November 5, 2000 – is 22 years old. She will also make her acting debut with The Archies.

Palak Tiwari – born on October 8, 2000 – is 22 years old. She made her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Shanaya Kapoor – born on November 3, 1999 – is 23 years old. She will make her Bollywood debut with Vrushabha.