5 Bollywood Breakups That Shocked Everyone

Kareena Kapoor-Shahid Kapoor: One of the most loved on-screen couples from Bollywood, the duo always made headlines with their films together. From Jab We Met to Milenge Milenge, they surely matched each other’s energy. However, the two later parted ways. Kareena Kapoor eventually married Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor tied the knots with Mira Rajput.
Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone: Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone have played each other’s romantic love interests in films like Bachna Ae Haseeno and Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, but they were very much in love in real life as well. Deepika Padukone had even tattooed the actor’s name on the nape of her neck. So, when they parted ways, it came as a huge shock for their stans.
John Abraham-Bipasha Basu: The two actors had more in common than just their shared love for fitness. After being together for ten long years, John Abraham and Bipasha Basu broke up leaving everyone shell-shocked and speculating about what went wrong. Bipasha later married Karan Singh Grover.
Uday Chopra-Nargis Fakhri: While the two known actors didn’t make their relationship official, it’s been reported that they were committed for over two years. As per reports, it was said that Uday Chopra had dumped her and she had a nervous breakdown after knowing Uday Chopra was not ready to tie the knots.
Salman Khan-Aishwarya Rai: Their breakup has been a topic of discussion and speculation for a long time. The duo met on the sets of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, where their romance had sparked butterflies. However, later it came to light that Aishwarya broke up because Salman used to allegedly physically abuse her. The actress had even gone public with her allegations.