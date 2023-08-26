5 Bollywood Breakups That Shocked Everyone

Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone: Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone have played each other’s romantic love interests in films like Bachna Ae Haseeno and Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, but they were very much in love in real life as well. Deepika Padukone had even tattooed the actor’s name on the nape of her neck. So, when they parted ways, it came as a huge shock for their stans.