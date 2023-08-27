5 Bollywood News Stories This Week
Produced by: Dishya Sharma
Sunny Deol’s Rs 56 Crore Loan and Home
Auction Reports
A bank said it would auction Sunny to recover his Rs 56 Cr loan. But retracted it citing ‘technical reasons.’
Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan Reunite After 17 Yrs on Camera
SRK confirmed that he and Big B have reunited for a project. However, he’s kept the details under wraps.
Anupam Kher Upset About Not Winning Best Actor at 69th National Film Awards
Anupam Kher celebrated The Kashmir Files’ win at 69th National Film Award but was upset he didn’t win a solo award.
Meanwhile, Allu Arjun Won Best Actor at 69th National Film Awards
Allu Arjun got emotional when he won Best Actor. He became the 1st Telugu actor to win Best Actor at National Award.
Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon shared the Best Actress award.
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora Break Up Rumours
Over the weekend, it was claimed that Arjun and Malaika have broken up and Arjun is dating Kusha Kapila. However, Arjun ended rumours.