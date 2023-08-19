Welcome Back: Anees Bazmee made the sequel Welcome Back in 2015. It featured an ensemble cast that included Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, John Abraham, Shruti Haasan, Shiney Ahuja, Dimple Kapadia, Paresh Rawal Naseeruddin Shah and others. But it couldn’t recreate the magic of Welcome at the box office.
Hungama 2: In the year 2021, the sequel of Hungama was made. But, the film failed to captivate audiences on its opening day in theatres. The movie starred Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan Jafri and Pranitha Subhash in pivotal roles. It received negative reviews from critics who criticised the Hungama 2’s writing, direction and performances.
Kahaani 2: The powerful script, combined with the undeniable acting skills of Vidya Balan, led Kahaani to become one of the most successful thriller films in Bollywood. Its sequel was exactly the opposite. The not-so-interesting storyline and lacklustre performances of the supporting cast contributed to making it a super flop.
Force 2: The action thriller directed by Abhinay Deo featuring John Abraham, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and Sonakshi Sinha turned out to be a flop despite receiving rave reviews from critics. Contrary to the sequel, Force, released in 2011, was a huge commercial success. The film was appreciated for the actors’ outstanding performances and gripping screenplay.