5 Celebrity Exes Who Worked Together After Breakup

Producer: Aditi Giri
Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif Despite their break up, Katrina has always stated that Salman has been one of her closest friends They had worked on the 2012 movie, Ek Tha Tiger together and in the 2019 Film Bharat
Ranveer Singh-Anushka Sharma While Anushka and Ranveer never confirmed the same, they were reportedly rumoured to be dating while shooting for Band Baaja Baarat. Post their rumoured break up, the stars worked together in Dil Dhadakne Do.
Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif The duo were head over heels for each other and were all set to get married reportedly. However while filming for Jagga Jasoos, the duo broke up but however continued shooting for the film. The film released back in 2017.
Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone Post their break up, Ranbir and Deepika worked in two films together Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha.
Kareena Kapoor-Shahid Kapoor Post their break up, Shahid and Kareena worked together in Udta Punjab.