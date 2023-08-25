5 Chartbuster Music Albums From SRK’s Films

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: Composed by Jatin-Lalit and lyrics penned by Sameer, the music album was the best-selling album of the year as it sold over 8 million units. ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, ‘Koi Mil Gaya’, ‘Ladki Badi Anjaani’ were just some of the gems from the discography.
Devdas: While this Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film became a sensation across the country for its indelible performances at the time of its release, the music album composed by Ismail Darbar soon made its way into everyone’s heart. Some of the gems include Maar Daala, Bairi Piya, Humesha Tumko Chaaha etc.
Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna: The 2006 Karan Johar multi-starrer film touching upon the sensitive topic of infidelity in marriages had a memorable soundtrack, dishes out by Shankar Ehsaan Loy. ‘Mitwa’, ‘Where’s The Party Tonight’, ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’ became instant hits along with SRK’s stellar performance.
Rab Ne Bada Di Jodi: Many remember this film for its epic soundtrack that was designed by Salim-Sulaiman as well as the palpable chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. Songs like ‘Tujhme Rab Dikhta Hai’, ‘Dance Pe Chance’ and ‘Haule Haule’ aptly complimented the fresh on-screen Jodi in Aditya Chopra’s film.
Jab Harry Met Sejal: The euphonious music album from Imtiaz Ali’s film was widely received by many, despite the criticism towards the directorial. Pritam gave some memorable tracks such as ‘Radha’, ‘Beech Beech Mein’, ‘Hawayein’ and ‘Ghar’ to name a few.