While there is a lot of drama, romance and tension in Netflix’s Sex Education, the show also subtly touches upon some of the least-talked about aspects of sexuality, gender and awareness around sex.
Heartstopper makes for an interesting watch especially if you are looking out for ethereal love stories through a Queer lens.
Never Have I Ever revolves around Devi, an American Indian teen growing up with her brown identity and navigating personal and romantic challenges in her life.
If you are someone who is updated with the pop culture references, then you certainly must have heard about Euphoria. The Zendaya starrer show highlights a plethora of themes such as mental health, trauma, gender identity, drugs and sex.
Atypical is all About Sam, a teenager that falls on the autism spectrum but that doesn’t stop him from exploring his surroundings as per his own whims. The series will make you laugh and cry with innovative plot arcs and characters.