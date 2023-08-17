Padmavat: This Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial had to deal with a lot of backlash, after rumours spread that he would picture a romantic scene between the characters of Alauddin Khilji and Rani Padmavati. Amid ruckus created by the Karni Sena, the film saw its theatrical release in 2018.
PK: This Aamir Khan film was targeted for a number of reasons. People were offended by the naked poster of Aamir Khan. But that’s not all. After the film’s release, a section of people criticised the film for targeting religious sentiments.
Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan’s remake of the Oscar-winning film Forrest Gump didn’t go down well with many people as there were boycott calls even prior to it’s scheduled release of August 2022. People were outraged by Aamir Khan’s past statements and the depiction of Captain Dan’s character in the remake.
The Kashmi Files: It’s one of the few blockbusters from 2022. The film by Vivek Agnihotri was heavily criticised for villianizing a certain community. It was also labelled as a ‘vulgar propaganda’ by Isareli screenwriter and jury chief Nadav Lapid at the International Film Festival India (IFFI),