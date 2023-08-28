5 Desi Teen-Romance Films To Watch This Week

Produced by Yatamanyu Narain

Gippi: ‘Gippi’ is a journey of an over-weight girl who picks herself up from nothing, overcomes societal hurdles and finds herself at the top of her own little world. It is a sweet, innocent tale where the protagonist learns to love herself for exactly who she is.

Always Kabhi Kabhi: The high school romance depicted the emotions of teen life. It focused on four teenagers embarking on a dramatic journey during their incident-packed final year at school.

You may also like

Sixteen: ‘Sixteen’ was a coming-of the age story about lost innocence and teenage heartache in urban India. In the times of the Internet, Page 3 in newspapers and more than 300 TV channels, innocence of the youth is the first victim of overexposure, and this was depicted in the film.

Tere Sang: ‘Tere Sang’ was a one of its kind film that dealt with the serious topic of teenage pregnancy. Inspired from Hollywood film ‘Juno’, the film captured the complexities of a teenager’s emotions and society’s approach perfectly.

Rockford: A typical school movie, it brought to light the joy and agony a boarder faces. A complexities and innocence of teenage friendships and first crushes. The entire movie was beautifully weaved around every teenage emotion, making it a must watch. Also, not to miss ‘Yaaron’, which became the anthem of friendship during that time.