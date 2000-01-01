Gone are the days when Disney princesses were only known for being the epitome of beauty with flawless appearances.
Over the years, their story of courage, warrior roles, and strong portrayal rather than submissive females have broken several stereotypes.
The latest one to join the list of non-traditional Disney prinesses is Ariel from The Little Mermaid.
With her non-white appearance, Ariel doesn’t only go to extreme lengths to explore the forbidden world above the surface of the water but also leaves no stone unturned to protect her father’s kingdom.
Moana is the hero of her own story, showcasing strong leadership qualities. She becomes the first female chief of her tribe, who need not have to be married to assume her responsibility.
Mulan breaks several gender stereotypes by enlisting in the
army for lack of male heir in her family. She chooses to protect her father by challenging the stereotype that only men can go to war.
Merida from Brave is a skilled archer who is determined to carve her own path. She doesn’t believe in the patriarchal notion of women being considered submissive.
Elsa and Anna from Frozen band together in an empowering tale that doesn’t require any man to complete. Both display an inspiring act of sisterhood to save the entire kingdom.
Rapuzel’s life in Tangled is an exact description of people who have strived hard for freedom. Even though she knows little of the outside world, she doesn’t sit around like a damsel in distress.
