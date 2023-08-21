5 EXPLOSIVE Statements That Landed Ranbir Kapoor in Trouble
Ranbir Kapoor recently came under fire after Alia Bhatt revealed his comment about her lipstick.
Alia revealed Ranbir often asked her “wipe off” her lipstick because he liked her natural lip colour. Many called him ‘toxic’ for it.
However, this is not the first time that Ranbir’s statament drew flak.
He once said, ‘When a woman is heartbroken, all she needs to do is go to the salon, and before you know it, she’s moved on to someone else.’
Ranbir also once said Alia “a very loud personality,” causing an uproar online.
Ranbir caused a stir online when he said that pregnant Alia had ‘phailoed’.
Ranbir made headlines when he spoke about Anushka’s anxiety and called her ‘Anushka is the anxiety queen.’
Ranbir also faced flak when he mansplained Katrina Kaif in an interview.