5 Fascinating Anecdotes Saira Banu Shared About Dilip Kumar
I had to keep running to keep pace with him… If I were late I could hear the car horn downstairs screaming away to get me going!
Dilip Sahib preferably always wore white in this Jodhpuri collar kind of “Bush” shirts… I got him to wear a few colour shades In his shirts.
Dev Anand was the third member of this famous “TRIO” that included Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor.
He loved the rain and if he was out of the house and there would be first showers…he would call me and say, “Saira it’s raining!”
At the premiere of BLACK, he waited outside the theatre for Amit Ji, held his hands and looked into his eyes for what seemed an eternity.