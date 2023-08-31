5 Films Rejected By Shah Rukh Khan

Producer: Aditi Giri
Lagaan Did you know Shah Rukh was the first choice for Ashutosh Gowarikar’s Lagaan. Later SRK suggested to take the script to Aamir Khan, and the rest is history.
3 Idiots After the Munnabhai series, Shah Rukh Khan was again approached by Rajkumar Hirani and Vidhu Vinod Chopra, this time for 3 Idiots.
Rang De Basanti Apparently SRK was offered a cameo in Aamir Khan’s Rang De Basanti.
Slumdog Millionaire Shah Rukh was offered the role of the quiz master, which later went to Anil Kapoor. Talking about the same, SRK had earlier said, “I didn’t do it because the host is a little bit of a cheat, and he was a little mean, and I’d already done the show so I felt if I do it people will feel I do the same thing. It was a great film.”